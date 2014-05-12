A Home's Second Skin Operation: Step- by- Step Vinyl Siding Installation

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- If one is doing a research and comparison on the cheapest siding options around, nothing compares with vinyl siding. Aside from the fact that vinyl siding lowers yearly upkeep and maintenance costs, it increases energy efficiency and the value of home.



According to the Vinyl Siding Institute, statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau reported that since 1995, more homeowners side their homes with vinyl than any other material. In fact, this type of home’s second skin might not be meant for everyone. However, for millions of American homeowners, this siding is exactly right for them.



Many Americans believe that vinyl siding has ease of handling, availability, durability and lasting good looks. Moreover, for US as to siding installation, vinyl siding is their overwhelming choice.



But how to install vinyl siding?



Using vinyl siding does not demand special skills. Just follow the proper steps. Zip tool, an unlocking instrument, is the only special tool that one needs for re-working areas.



In preparation and planning, the exterior of the house must be properly prepared. It is important to fix any existing structural defects before installing the siding. Then make sure that the walls are sheathed with any substrate.



Then, remember the fitting and nailing rules. Vinyl siding is designed to expand and contract with temperature changes. Therefore, it is important to allow extra room for expansion in order to prevent the siding from buckling. In addition, there must be a control in nailing. Each nail should be placed on center of exact slot and should not be driven too tightly.



The next step is installing the J- channel around the window. First, nail J- channel pieces and understand how to deal with wrap- around soffit. Next, measure and cut the soffit pieces to proceed in pushing each panel into the J-channel. Lastly, slide in the fascia siding pieces. Vinyl J-channel is mainly used to divert water and to cover the ends of the siding.



Meanwhile, in siding, it is important to measure the walls from the eaves to the bottom of any existing siding. Afterwards, install a starter strip. Drive a nail through a point of chosen starting height and draw around the perimeter of the house a chalk line. Then install the corner posts and J-channel around windows and doors. The installations of wall siding can begin then. Next, overlap the adjoining panels and install the siding around windows and the top row of siding.



To homeowners, nothing compares with vinyl siding. Aside from its advantage of practicality, its installation never demands so much time.



About Pay-Less Siding Houston

Pay-Less Siding provides high quality service using HardiePlank and Simonton products. Their vinyl replacement windows company serves Houston and numerous surrounding cities. Pay-Less Siding is an associate installer for James Hardie siding products and they are also a certified installer for Simonton vinyl windows products having served thousands of customers. They offer affordable window replacement to their Houston & Surrounding are customers. With their reputation on the line, they make certain that every customer is 100% satisfied with their services. They are on the Honor Roll of the Better Business Bureau after 12 years of business, and have been awarded the 2011 Gold Star Award from the Better Business Bureau. At Pay-less Siding, customers deal directly with the owner which essentially saves them money by cutting out the middlemen.