A Huge Celebration of Theatre in Atlanta

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Whether you’re fan of traditional theatre (ie., August Wilson) or urban contemporary theatre (ie., Tyler Perry), there will be a variety of dramas, musicals, late night comedies, and solo productions hailing from 18 states and South Africa at this year’s Atlanta Black Theatre Festival. The weekend celebration includes over 300 artists and is expected to draw more than 3,000 theatre lovers.



Toni Simmons Henson, founder and Executive Director of the festival realizing her vision, once again for this huge event scheduled for four days from Oct. 3-6, 2013.



The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival is a weekend celebration of theatrical expression and showcases. Plays accepted into this year’s Festival, had to meet strict criteria and screening to determine if they met the “festival friendly” standards.



“I am profoundly impressed with the amazing line up that all theatre lovers can experience in this year’s festival.” says Henson, a NJ born theatre producer.



The official opening performance is From Broadway to TV Now Back to Me starring Janet Hubert, best known for her role as Aunt Viv in the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Headlining some of the remaining 40 plus performances are seasoned celebrities like Tony Award winning actress, Melba Moore and Emmy nominee Taurean Blacque. There are also free events including a Reader’s Theatre series, an Author’s Alley, a speaker’s series, nightly parties, and family friendly workshops. Delicious food from the festival’s own Backstage Café and vendors’ market featuring visual arts and hand crafted items will also be available.



On Saturday, October 5 at 7pm, the critically acclaimed, NY Times Best Seller, Pearl Cleage will receive the Theatre Legend Award during the Producers’ Gala and Awards Ceremony.



“We are so proud to announce that DeKalb County’s Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center has signed on as the presenting sponsor of the Atlanta Black Theatre Festival this yearl. The Center is where all of the events will be held,” states Henson.



About www.AtlantaBTF.org

All events will take place at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center. The address is 3181Rainbow Drive, Decatur, GA 30078. The complete schedule and ticket information can be found on the web at www.AtlantaBTF.org or by calling 650-440-PLAY.



Contact: Toni Simmons Henson, Founder and Executive Director

Atlanta Black Theatre Festival

P.O. Box 76

Snellville, GA 30078

Phone: (770)827-9606

Email: ATLBTF@yahoo.com

Web: http://www.AtlantaBTF.org

Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/AtlantaBTF