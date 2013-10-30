A & J Glass Service Now Offering Custom Glass Installations and Repairs in Philadelphia

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- As a company that prides itself on customer satisfaction, A & J Glass Service is pleased to announce they are now offering customized glass repairs and installations for their valued clients. With exceptional attention to detail and over two decades of experience, the professionals at A & J Glass Service will complete any job that is desired.



No matter how small the job, whether it’s a cracked or broken window, a shower door coming off its hinges, or the customer simply wants a new mirror in their bathroom, the professionals at A & J Glass will travel to the home or business to conduct the proper measurements and provide a realistic estimate on the spot. If a client wishes to have a border on the glass or LED light fixture installations to make the glass stand out, the glass can be modified and cut to fit precisely into the desired space.



When searching for glass companies in Levittown, PA, A & J Glass Service will help their clients make the repair decisions that will most benefit them. A & J Glass will push repairs over new installations in an effort to save the client money. The repairs will be done quickly and the glass will be durable for years to come. If interested in thick, bullet-proof glass, they will conduct the measurements and get the heavier material into the space to further protect the home or business.



After the job is complete, the home will look exactly as it did before the repair began. No mess will be left behind and customers will feel comfortable with the service they receive. An accident can happen at any time, and when a client is looking for emergency glass repair in Philadelphia, A & J Glass Service is available to serve their customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



To receive quality customer service and prompt, clean jobs for any glass repair or installation, please call 215-945-0555. No job will be turned down.



About David Taggert

Owner Operator, David Taggert has over 22 years of experience, servicing both residential and commercial properties for broken glass, custom glass, table tops, storefronts and much more. Being a mobile organization A & J Glass provides immediate assistance to property owners looking for an estimate on their next project. Staffed with highly trained service technicians, they have what it takes to provide a professional experience with the highest quality of products on the market.



To learn more about A & J Glass Service visit http://www.a-jglass.com for more information on custom glass services, repairs, and custom designs.