A & J Glass Service Now Offering Emergency Glass Services This Spring

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- With the fragility of glass, windows, doors, and shower glass can crack at any time. This can be due to vandalism, fire, stress of expansion, slamming it shut, or even a sporting accident where a ball destroys a window. In times of emergency, it can be difficult to find a reliable and trusting company for glass repair in Philadelphia. This spring, A & J Glass Service is pleased to announce they are now offering their valued clientele prompt and efficient emergency glass service.



Offering reasonable prices and exceptional customer service, A & J Glass Service will be able to repair frames and replace glass in as little as one day for both commercial and residential customers. Repairing a glass emergency in Philadelphia will ensure safety and security, negating the use of tape and boards to protect the property. To build trust and establish a lasting relationship with their clients, they will push repairs over new installations so their customers save money during the time of emergency.



When needing prompt service, the professionals at A & J Glass Service will always answer the phone and never turn away a customer. They will travel to the home or place of business to assess the situation and provide an accurate quote for the repair service. The professionals will precisely cut a piece of glass in exact measurement to the broken piece and place it into the allotted space. Their repairs are durable and sturdy, coming with a one year warranty from the glass experts.



Clients will not see any additional or supplementary charges when the repair project is completed, receiving exactly what they need to maintain the security of the property. The replacement solutions provided are unmatched throughout the greater Philadelphia area. If glass breaks or cracks this spring, please call A & J Glass Service when an emergency situation arises.



About David Taggart

Owner Operator, David Taggart has over 22 years of experience, servicing both residential and commercial properties for broken glass, custom glass, table tops, storefronts and much more. Being a mobile organization, A & J Glass provides immediate assistance to property owners looking for an estimate on their next project. Staffed with highly trained service technicians, they have what it takes to provide a professional experience with the highest quality of products on the market.



To learn more about A & J Glass Service, visit http://www.a-jglass.com for more information on custom glass services, repairs, and custom designs.