A & J Glass Service Now Offering Their Services for Shower Door Repairs This Winter

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- With many recent homes featuring enclosures and sliding glass doors in their showers, homeowners can experience a plethora of damages. This ranges from the door being off its hinges, a crack in the glass, or a previous installation where the lining and gaps are spread too far apart which results in excess water settling on the floor. This winter, A & J Glass Service is announcing they will now be offering their services for shower door repairs. As a company that prides itself on customer satisfaction and quality service for their clients, the professionals will accurately assess any damages and work diligently to get the repairs finished in a timely manner.



To please their customers, the company will push for a repair over a new installation of a shower door so the client will save money. With superior attention to detail, A & J Glass Service will measure the space of the shower and cut the glass so it fits perfectly in the allotted space. They will use their expertise and precision cutting to fit the tightest of gaps, restoring the hinges and allowing the shower doors to open and close smoothly. If a homeowner wants to customize their shower doors and put their personality on display, the experienced glass professionals are able to mold LED lights into the glass for special effects or a glow for the shower.



Responding to every call, the goal of A & J Glass Service is to establish trust with their clients by acting courteous and respectful, cutting and replacing damaged glass, and cleaning up after every job. They offer reasonable pricing for their repair services and their glass is always of the highest quality. There is no job too small for A & J Glass Service, as they focus on the comfort of their clients. For more information about their services, whether repair or installation, please contact 215-945-0555 today.



About David Taggart

Owner Operator, David Taggart has over 22 years of experience, servicing both residential and commercial properties for broken glass, custom glass, table tops, storefronts and much more. Being a mobile organization A & J Glass provides immediate assistance to property owners looking for an estimate on their next project. Staffed with highly trained service technicians, they have what it takes to provide a professional experience with the highest quality of products on the market.



To learn more about A & J Glass Service visit http://www.a-jglass.com for more information on custom glass services, repairs, and custom designs.