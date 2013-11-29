A & J Glass Service Now Offering Their Services for Storefront Glass Repairs at Commercial Businesses

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- In the winter season and the colder weather, it can be a devastating time for businesses when their storefront windows shatter. Serving all their customers with dedicated service to provide complete customer satisfaction, A & J Glass Service is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for storefront glass repairs at commercial business locations. Priding themselves on customer service, the professional repair men will never turn away a job, and work diligently to get the glass repaired in a timely manner.



With exceptional attention to detail, the experienced and motivated professionals will mold the glass into the perfect size and shape for any storefront window. They will create the design, using the customers’ vision, and ensure it fits within budget. Whether interested in a certain material, such as float glass, laminated glass, tinted glass, wired glass, or plexiglass, customers can be assured they are receiving quality service with the best glass solution for their repairs. The glass will be expertly cut to fit the tightest gaps and the specialists can even install bullet resistant glass to ensure the safety of store owners and their valued customers. What separates A & J Glass Service is their trustworthiness toward each and every client. If a window has broken, the professionals will push a repair instead of a new installation, this way the client will save money.



Once the service is complete, the professionals are courteous and respectful, always cleaning up the mess they have left behind. This ensures, when the job is finished, business owners can walk into their store with a fixed window and prepare to open for business immediately. For more information about the repairs and expertise of A & J Glass Service, or to inquire about customized glass for residential and shower doors, please call 215-945-0555. Customers are sure to receive prompt repair services and satisfaction that is unmatched across the industry.



About David Taggart

Owner Operator, David Taggart has over 22 years of experience, servicing both residential and commercial properties for broken glass, custom glass, table tops, storefronts and much more. Being a mobile organization A & J Glass provides immediate assistance to property owners looking for an estimate on their next project. Staffed with highly trained service technicians, they have what it takes to provide a professional experience with the highest quality of products on the market.



To learn more about A & J Glass Service visit http://www.a-jglass.com for more information on custom glass services, repairs, and custom designs.