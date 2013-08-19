A & J Glass Service Now Offers Commercial Glass Repair in Bucks County

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- When it comes to customizing a commercial property or storefront, glass has been one of the most popular building materials that designers, architects and even contractors have chosen. With that being said, A & J Glass Service is proud to now offer commercial glass repair services. The professional glass service company of Bucks County has over 22 years of experience in replacing, repairing, and upgrading commercial glass for business owners.



Serving many different purposes, commercial glass has the opportunity to display an organizations logo, provide an open floor layout, and an ergonomic design. They can be seemingly installed in almost any space and create a luxurious, rich ambiance. However, since this building material is susceptible to its cracks and breaks, there may be times where repairs are needed. When these instances occur, it is important to have a professional secure the area to make sure it is of no harm to others and replace the glass as soon as possible, if that is the case.



Whether one is looking to repair the storefront from a break in or vandalism, office windows, doorways, tabletops or even mirrors; A & J Glass Service will be able to evaluate the damage to see what exactly needs to be done in order to fix the new eyesore. For older storefronts and office buildings, owners may not be aware that dated glass windows may not protect them from Ultra Violet Radiation, and also affect the temperature indoors. With newly upgraded glass commercial windows the energy bill will be lowered, provide more security, and will prevent UV rays from making their way through. For storefront owners, having a broken or cracked glass window could be a safety hazard, which is why the A & J Glass Service professionals provide emergency services when these instances occur. Their goal is to provide quality and speedy service to upgrade the unit. Not only do they provide commercial glass repair services, but also glass shower door replacement in Bucks County. Contact them today for more information on a commercial property repair today.



About David Taggert

Owner Operator, David Taggert has over 22 years of experience, servicing both residential and commercial properties for broken glass, custom glass, table tops, storefronts and much more. Being a mobile organization A & J Glass provides immediate assistance to property owners looking for an estimate on their next project. Staffed with highly trained service technicians, they have what it takes to provide a professional experience with the highest quality of products on the market.



To learn more about A & J Glass Service visit http://www.a-jglass.com for more information on custom glass services, repairs, and custom designs.