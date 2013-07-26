A & J Glass Service Now Offers Emergency Services for Maximum Safety

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- A broken window or door is tedious when it comes to cleaning up the scene, making it a major safety concern if not done properly. Once the area is broken, one has to deal with a replacement, and if it is a door or window this could be an immediate concern, which is why A & J Glass is now offering emergency glass services. The professionals will be able to make sure the location is all cleaned up so that no one is harmed. The emergency services are available for both residential and commercial properties of the Greater Philadelphia area.



Whether it was an accident, fire, vandalism or theft, A & J Glass services takes every emergency seriously. They not only will repair the window or door, but also make sure it is secure. For any residential or commercial owners looking for window glass repair in Levittown, PA can put their trust in A & J. They understand how important having a secure home is, which is why the glass repair professionals act fast to provide a solution. Having a broken window or door can lead to even more problems if not fixed immediately. Whether it is a home or store, the property is then vulnerable to any unwanted guests and even more damages than before.



With the A & J emergency glass service they are able to attend to the needs of others immediately and in several cases, they can have the glass replaced to fit properly the very next day. Not only do they provide quick assistance, but they can also repair most damaged frames. When an incident like this happens having it replaced immediately is a priority. In the meantime while waiting for the fast shipment of a glass replacement, the A & J Glass service professionals will be able to “board up,” which will protect the property from being exposed until the new glass has been safely installed. They also offer glass shower door repair in Levittown, PA. For more information contact them today for the quickest, reliable service in the area.



About A & J Glass Service

Owner Operator, David Taggert has over 22 years of experience, servicing both residential and commercial properties for broken glass, custom glass, table tops, storefronts and much more. Being a mobile organization A & J Glass provides immediate assistance to property owners looking for an estimate on their next project. Staffed with highly trained service technicians, they have what it takes to provide a professional experience with the highest quality of products on the market.



To learn more about A & J Glass Service visit http://www.a-jglass.com for more information on custom glass services, repairs, and custom designs.