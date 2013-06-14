A & J Glass Service Now Offers Mobile Residential Bath Enclosures

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Updating a bathroom does not have to require demolition and weeks of having a room that is not even operational. A & J Glass Service is proud to now offer mobile residential bath enclosures throughout Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia. Bathrooms can be one of the biggest selling features in a home and installing a frameless shower door can also actually be much easier to maintain than a traditional one. With the most competitive pricing for residential glass services, the A & J professionals will be able to provide a seamless, sleek, and renovated retreat for homeowners.



The bathroom can be an escape for many, and by tailoring the space with high quality glass shower door enclosures by the A & J technicians, this will result in a beautiful finished product. They are proud to offer ALUMAX bath enclosures, which is one of the leading bath and shower door manufacturers for over 60 years. Whether it is a shower stall or bathtub, A & J will be able to install a new frame eliminating any potential dirt buildup. More homeowners who have a frameless shower door installed will find that they receive a greater return on their investment, since it is desired among buyers.



Being that one of the main focuses of A & J Glass Service is to provide the highest level of customer service and quality; the technicians make sure every project is completed quick and efficiently so there is minimal downtime for the homeowner. As a glass service company that will come to any customer in Bucks County and Philadelphia, residents will be able to acquire a quote on the spot, along with a detailed explanation of what will be done.



About David Taggert

Owner Operator, David Taggert has over 22 years of experience, servicing both residential and commercial properties for broken glass, custom glass, table tops, storefronts and much more. Being a mobile organization A & J Glass provides immediate assistance to property owners looking for an estimate on their next project. Staffed with highly trained service technicians, they have what it takes to provide a professional experience with the highest quality of products on the market.



To learn more about A & J Glass Service visit http://www.a-jglass.com for more information on custom glass services, repairs, and custom designs.