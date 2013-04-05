A J Hickey Contractors: The Coal and Mineral Exploration Drilling Company of Choice

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- When you think of Coal and Mineral Exploration Drilling, your first thought should be A J Hickey Contractors for all your Coal and Mineral Exploration Drilling Needs.



With over a decade of Exploration Drilling industry experience accompanied by a combined 35+ years Mining and OEM industry experience, A J Hickey Contractors boasts a strength in leadership and infrastructure that is unrivalled by any business of equal size and capacity.



Located in Emerald, Central Queensland, A J Hickey Contractors is an independent family owned company possessing both local and national industry expertise, with an international capability.



A J Hickey Contractors conducts drilling in the exploration of coal and minerals, utilizing the latest drill rig technology to maximize production while minimizing environmental impact. Unique to its industry and strategically positioned to supply specialist exploration drilling services as well as both pre and post drilling services, A J Hickey Contractors has the necessary infrastructure and capability to act as a One Stop Shop for all Exploration Drilling needs required by private, commercial and government sector environments.



A J Hickey Contractors capability ranges from delivery of a single service through to engagement as the sole service provider, taking responsibility for managing the project from end to end which includes:



Seismic Clearing

Site Preparation

Drilling

Grouting

Rehabilitation



As sole service provider to a project, A J Hickey Contractors provides security to its clients by minimizing downtime and maximizing continuity of service and production through their comprehensive contractor management and equipment maintenance and management systems. This ensures both the people and equipment are continuously operating at optimal capability and capacity at all times.



As the company tagline suggests “Working safely to keep the industry clean & green”, A J Hickey Contractors demonstrates their commitment to excellence in this area through its sound investment in, and implementation of best practices in Environmental Management, Risk Management and Occupational Safety and Health Management Systems, as part of its project and daily business operations. As you might expect, A J Hickey Contractors operations are delivered by industry experienced, qualified staff with fully verified competencies, ticketing and licenses for operation of equipment and for gaining the necessary onsite access.



