A Journey of Self-Healing and Achieving Nirvana, Now on Kickstarter!

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Creating a better world with a better you, "You & I - A Path to Self-Healing" helps readers learn to follow their dreams, share their knowledge, and shine and illuminate others to create a more aware world. Reflecting on a personal journey from being afraid to reaching "Nirvana" an ultimate state of bliss, "You & I - A Path to Self-Healing" gives readers insights they have never heard or seen before, allowing each person to harness the full benefits of the universe and grasp its infinite qualities.



In "You & I - A Path to Self-Healing," you will be able to receive vital information about our world and join a group of readers who are using the power of the universe to its benefit and co-creating an amazing future for humanity. As you are part of this universe, if you have a problem in your life, you are at the beginning of something wonderful. Learn to unlock the beauty of this moment and find the light, achieving your dreams and overcoming hardships in the process to find the path to self-healing, bliss, happiness, and love for this world and the energy it contains.



With the world in crisis from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the world deserves the truth about the universe's connections, including answers to life and heaven on earth and humanity's purpose.



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to illustrate our book "You & I - A Path to Self-Healing," which is expected to be released in September 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/pathtoselfhealing/you-and-i-a-path-to-self-healing



Supporters around the world can support "You & I - A Path to Self-Healing" by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €1. Up to a wholesale rate of €250 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including signed copies of the book. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast if you like to participate with those rewards. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About You & I - A Path to Self-Healing

Written by Marcel Clobus from the city of Amsterdam, Netherlands, "You & I - A Path to Self-Healing" takes readers on a journey of self-healing, bliss, happiness, and love to create a better, stronger & more peaceful world.



