A Kiss Good Night - Vampire Erotica Series by S. Brandon King Sucks New Blood Into Literary Market

Part one of the series, ‘A Kiss Good Night’ offers a chillingly sensual introduction to the author’s work.



Synopsis:



Sex and Violence is a way of life for vampires. It's no different for Victor Durand, a five hundred year old bloodsucking relic of Tudor England. Banished centuries ago from the court of his master, maker, and ex-lover, Morweena, Victor has been exiled to America to survive without the safety or support of a clan.



Victor has found himself in love, with a human named Aurelia, and life is pretty good even for the undead. But, the past rarely stays buried and soon ghosts from memories past reappear in Victor's life. Now, he must choose between his past and his future in this erotic tale of blood, sex and revenge.



As the author explains, the content of his story is in huge demand.



“Erotica novels have always been popular, but their demand has increased heavily during the past twelve months. Coupled with the growing prevalence of vampire culture, my trilogy is a natural addition to the literary world,” says King.



It would appear hordes of readers agree. In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I devoured this book in one sitting. I was initially attracted to the cover, and I looooove vampire stories. Victor is a one bad-ass sexy vampire, and from beginning to end I was hooked,” said Griffin Smith, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Flsunfan was equally as impressed. They said that, “If you enjoy vampire erotica this book is an excellent introduction to what I hope will become a long-lasting series. The characters are interesting , the plot is enticing, and the pace is brisk. As a new author S. Brandon King did an excellent job of whetting our appetite for more about Victor Durand. I truly enjoyed reading this story and my only complaint is that it was too short. I am definitely definitely looking forward to more from this promising new author.”



With so much success on his hands, the author refuses to lose sight of what is important.



“The story itself is the key to legendary literature. I am committed to remaining focused on developing the characters, their lives and ultimately my readership’s attention,” King adds.



With two other books in the works, fans eagerly await the series’ next installment.



Until then 'A Kiss Good Night', published by the author, is available from Amazon:



About the Author: S.Brandon King

S.Brandon King is the bastard son of Apollo and a stripper called Tootie. He grew up on the run, charged with a crime he didn't commit. He sometimes only writes paranormal stories and sometimes writes only erotica. Then sometimes, he gets the crazy idea of blending genres and writes paranormal erotica.