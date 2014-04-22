A La Carte Dining Orlando Italian Restaurant Offers a Selection of the Finest Wines from Around the World

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Christini’s Ristorante Italiano has successfully created a name for itself within in three decades of tis existence as the number one a la carte dining Orlando restaurant. The fine dining eatery that serves authentic northern Italian cuisine is known for the impeccable service of its staff and the variety of delicious dishes bearing the genuine taste of Italy. Besides these factors, another aspect that has helped the restaurant make its mark is its award winning selection of the finest wines sourced from various corners of the planet including Italy, California, France, Chile, Australia and Germany.



Christini’s Ristorante Italiano is the place where high profile dignitaries and celebrities go to have a good meal in the sophisticated and posh ambience that makes patrons feel like they are dining in Italy itself. The restaurant has been the recipient of many a prestigious award such as:



- AAA Four Diamond Award

- The Golden Spoon Award

- The Ivy Award

- Zagat- ‘A treasure among restaurants’

- The Epicurean Award for outstanding cuisine and service

- The International Award of Excellence

- Best of the Five Star Diamond Award

- Di Rona Distinguished Restaurant of North America Award

- Nation’s Restaurant News Fine Dining Hall of Fame Award



Using the highest quality of ingredients, the chefs at Christini’s Ristorante Italiano create classic dishes that have become the trademark of the place and which makes patrons keep coming back for more. The personalized service wherein it’s made sure that patrons have the best dining experience by helping them selecting the most suitable wine to complement their dishes is another noted aspect of the restaurant.



About Christini’s Ristorante Italiano

Established in 1984, Christini’s Ristorante Italiano is the dream-come-true of founder Chris Christini who has more than 45 years of distinctive culinary experience. He believes his success comes down to this: “One restaurant, in one location, serving the highest quality cuisine, the best service, and a friendly atmosphere in which to enjoy it.” Born in Sparta, he took up a job in a bakery eventually led to him opening restaurants across the world in cities like New York City and Montreal. In 1982, he landed in Florida to open L’Originale Alfredo di Roma Ristorante at Epcot’s Italy Pavilion and two years later he left to create Christini’s Ristorante Italiano with an aim of making it the best fine dining destination in Orlando.



Media Contact: Caterina Christakos

Email: CaterinaChristakos1@gmail.com

Location: Orlando, FL

Website: http://www.christinis.com/