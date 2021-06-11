A Leader Worth Following

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- Featuring on the 41st episode of Partner Up! With Amy Carroll is Dr. Marianne Schmid Mast is full professor of Organizational Behavior at HEC at the University of Lausanne here in Switzerland. This show will air on June 11th at 7am PT/4pm CET on the Business Channel of VoiceAmerica.



In 2018, in 2019, and in 2020 Dr. Schmid Mast was named one of the 50 most influential living psychologists.



Her research addresses how individuals in power hierarchies interact, perceive, and communicate (verbally and nonverbally), how first impressions affect interpersonal interactions and evaluations, how people form accurate impressions of others, and how physician communication affects patient outcomes.



Currently an Associate Editor of the Journal of Non-verbal Behavior and in the Editorial Board of the journal: Leadership Quarterly.



Dr. Schmid Mast is a Society of Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP) fellow and an American Psychological Association (APA) Division 8 fellow, honoured for her extraordinary, distinctive, and longstanding contributions to the science of personality and social psychology.



In her free time Dr. Schmid Mast wrote a book:

'Leaderspritz - The interpersonal leadership cocktail' which examines interpersonal leadership, based on scientific evidence and accessible to the public.



