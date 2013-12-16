A Leading Manufacturer and Supplier of Printing Devices

Shanghai, Suzhou -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Printing has proved to be one of the greatest inventions in history. Apart from magazines, newspapers, books and various reading materials, printing has been taken to an all new level, thanks to development of technologies. Printing nowadays finds its usage for different purposes like T-shirt printing, gift printing, card printing and more. World Best Import & Export Company is one of the leaders in providing solutions for different types of printing which include flatbed inkjet printing, card printing, t-shirt and garment printing and many more. The flatbed printer from the company is available mainly for the purpose of printing on phone covers and t-shirts. Different print sizes are available for the flatbed printer which includes A1, A2, A3 and A4.



The company has been involved in the making as well as export of such products for about six years and guarantees the best products at affordable prices. The company has several cooperated partners as well as manufacturers all over the world and even has offices in Australia. They have their own R&D team, after-sales team, pre-sales team and engineering department to take care of all the operations in the most efficient and responsible manner. The uv printer from World Best Import & Export Company is ideal for those who wish to print on different materials like plastic, metal sheet, acrylic, plexiglass, wooden board, billboard, tile and more. This high tech printer ensures low temperature operation and capable of printing white ink continuously without any type of blockage.



The multifunction printer from the company assists businesses as well as individuals to take care of different needs by offering optimum performance and efficiency at the same time. Few of the multifunctional printers from the company include 3D multifunction printer, 3D sublimation printer and others. With years of experience in the printing industry, the company assures its clients of top quality products offered at unbeatable prices. The Research & Development team from World Best Import & Export Company works continuously towards the betterment and performance of their products.



A highly notable feature of this company is that, it regards customer service very highly and puts in all its efforts to solve the queries and grievances of the customers at the earliest. They are always open for inquiries and suggestions from their customers which is a big reason behind their huge success. They incorporate the use of the most sophisticated and advanced technologies for every type of operation and guarantees products with superior performance and high reliability. Apart from the different types of printers, they are also the manufacturer and suppliers of printer consumables and UV coating machines.



About World Best Import & Export Company

URL: http://www.worldbestrading.com

World Best Import & Export Company primarily deals with manufacture and supply of various types of advanced printing devices which include flatbed printers, hot stamping printer, UV flatbed printer, sublimation printer, desktop 3D printer and more.



For Media Contact:

World Best Import & Export Co.,Ltd.

Add: Head office in Hong Kong,

factory in Wuhan, Suzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen

Tel:0086-15962244224

E-mail:William@worldbestrading.com

Web: http://www.worldbestrading.com