A Leisurely Stay in the Lone Star State with Days Inn Hotel Alvarado Texas

Alvarado, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Everything is bigger in Texas, and it just so happens that the vacations are also better there too. It is a state big in personality and even bigger in beauty. The long stretches of beautiful countryside make the state of Texas really special. It also makes it an ideal destination for plenty of people going on vacation. Most of the hotels in Alvarado Texas however, may be working against that ideal vacation especially if cost is an issue. Thankfully, Days Inn Hotel Alvarado Texas is set to accommodate all the city slickers just looking for a good time.



Located just off Highway 67, Days Inn Hotel Alvarado Texas is a remarkable accommodation establishment. Travelers looking to stay in touch even on vacation can do so by using the hotel’s high-speed Internet connection. If there is any business left over from browsing, it can be handled over in the hotel’s business center. After all that people can relax in the hotel’s hot tub and outdoor pool. Once guests get up in the morning they also get treated to a free continental breakfast. The hotel offers many terrific amenities within, but it also serves as an access point to some of the state’s more well-known landmarks.



Near the hotel is the famed Dallas Cowboys Stadium and if guests are not up for football then there are other sites to visit as well. The Texas Motor Speedway is just close by and so is the Paint-ball Park for all the fun-loving tourists. Hotels in Alvarado TX enable people to enjoy the Lone Star State without ever having to worry about the cost.



For more details, please see http://www.indembsudan.com/40995/28.htm



For Media Contact:

Company Profile: Days Inn Hotel Alvarado Texas

Address: 1185 Hwy 67 West,

Alvarado, TX 76009 US

Phone: 1-817-783-2277

Fax: 1-817-783-2411

Website Name: http://www.indembsudan.com/40995/28.htm