A Lens.com Coupon Offers Savings on Halloween Contacts with Coupon Code Spy

Florida City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Halloween is one of the most exciting and varied holidays of the year, with everyone given permission to dress up and express their darker side. As costumes and ‘cosplay’ have become more elaborate in recent years, competition for the best costume is at an all-time high, and it’s the details that make the difference. Lens.com understands that the eyes are the window the soul, and the soul of many Halloween characters is spooky and corrupt, requiring special effects contact lenses. Lens.com is offering a range of over 185 such lenses with exclusive savings available through Coupon Code Spy.



Halloween Contact Lenses have been made available by Lens.com in order to offer the perfect finishing touch to all those great ghost and goblin costumes. Lens.com offer unmatched cost savings for FDA approved costume lenses, many of which are the very same lenses used for special effects in Hollywood and major TV shows like True Blood and Supernatural. FDA approved, safe and top quality, the discount codes also make them more affordable than ever.



The Lens.com Coupon Code available through Coupon Code Spy allows users to make big savings on their orders of Halloween, Special Effect, FX, Theatrical and Novelty Contact Lenses that start at under $30.



A spokesperson for Coupon Code Spy explained, “These coupons are available for a limited time only and Lens.com has urged us to remind bargain hunters that they need to order by October 26th to ensure delivery by Halloween. Our Lens.com coupon offers people the ability to give an outstanding and dramatic polish to their existing costumes and make it a night to remember. Upon visiting our site, users simply click on the ‘get discount’ button to copy the code to their clipboard and open the site in question, so they can immediately start shopping for their bargains.”



About Coupon Code Spy

Consumers who want special offers, discounts and coupons use Coupon Code Spy to locate the newest coupon, promo, and discount codes for a wide range of online merchants. Coupon Code Spy updates their coupons in real time several times a day so shoppers are assured of the latest and best deals. For more information, please visit: http://www.CouponCodeSpy.com/