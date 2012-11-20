A Life of Crime: New Novel by Darlien C. Breeze Captures Temptation's Alluring Struggle

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- When describing our life-stories, many will be picky about what information they volunteer. However, for the protagonist in the latest novel by Darlien C. Breeze, his choice to withhold information could cost him his reputation.



‘A Life of Crime’ takes readers deep into the world of the world and mind of an old Lawman who sees no opportunity as wasted.



Synopsis:



“Straight arrow Lawman, Josh Cummings retrieves over a million dollars from a snow filled gorge and keeps it. As he relates his most interesting cases from fifty plus years in law enforcement to two young reporters, Steve Simon and George Smitts he conveniently leaves this part out. Over a period of weeks, the reporters ply Josh with very expensive cigars and Jack Daniels while gathering information for a book about his life.



Each chapter is a stand-alone story running the gamut from dark comedy to crime thriller. The reader has a glimpse of the old lawmans inner thoughts as he deals with people in every strata of life. He has dealt with the very wealthy while struggling to make do on an underpaid public servants salary.”



As the author explains, her book touches on one of life’s most damaging emotions.



“It showcases, with stark detail, the struggle each person living in the face of temptation must face,” says Breeze.



She continues, “Readers quickly learn that how we deal with temptation defines our true character.”



Since its release, the book has enjoyed much acclaim. However, this isn’t Breeze’s first literary success. In fact, she has a number of previous titles to her name.



“The beauty of fiction is that it can transport us all to places and positions we’re unlikely to ever experience. My books embody the power this gives a writer – and there are many more works to come in the future,” she adds.



Those wanting to follow Josh Cummings and see his decisions are urged to buy a copy of the book while stocks last.



‘A Life of Crime’, published by Mystic Publishers, is available now from Amazon: http://amzn.to/SS7nDP



About the Author: Darlien C. Breeze

A native Californian now living in Las Vegas, Darlien C. Breeze grew up on a copper and gold mine located several miles into the hills from the Colorado River where fresh meat consisted of game drilled by her crack-shot grandmother. This unique upbringing was followed by occupations as schoolteacher, real estate agent, beauty salon and Import/Export owner. Her publications include a children’s novel, Small Pony, text book, ,Import/Export and You, plus many short stories. Her latest publications include Ghosts & Gamblers of Las Vegas, A Life of Crime and Crusin’ for Crime the last of that series, A Twist in Crime is due for publication in 2013 by Ink and Quill. Her latest novel, Code Snapdragon, is a work in progress.