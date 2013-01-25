A Life That Matters: True Story of Barry Hartley's Life Proves Everyone Can Live a Purposeful, Meaningful Existence

Shell Cove, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Shell Cove, NSW, Australia – For most children growing up in Australia’s log cabins, life keeps a low-profile. However, in the case of New South Wales’ Barry Hartley, life brought a varied mix of international travel and exciting global opportunities.



Now, for the first time, Hartley opens up about his life in ‘A Life That Matters’, his frankly-honest autobiography.



Synopsis:



The true story of my life. From my boyhood days in country Australia living in a log cabin, walking through snow covered fields to a one-room schoolhouse.



Married at 17 and three children in three years, working two jobs, driving taxis. Studying electronics and later running my own company. Extensive international travel both private and for business. Negotiating with an international government to buy gold bullion for a group of US banks.



Learning Mandarin Chinese and the visits that followed.



And then the seemingly insignificant details of family ups and downs and the meaning of living a life that really does matter.



As the author explains, he hopes his book will empower others to look beyond life’s rollercoaster.



“Anyone with a heart and an open mind will see that life is full of highs and lows. These exist in everyone’s life, but my book allows people to see them from a third-person perspective,” says Hartley.



Continuing, “Eventually, the pieces of the jigsaw come together to show the big picture. This is all that really matters.”



Considering his starting block, Hartley remains extremely proud of the race his life has run.



“Growing up in a log cabin usually destines someone for a local life of unskilled work. I always wanted to buck the trend and, looking back, I’ve done it to great success. I hope my story generates a passion in others to do the same,” he adds.



Critics praise Hartley for his diligent efforts to help others, while bravely opening up the no-holds-barred details of his own life.



With demand for the book expected to be high, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘A Life That Matters’, published by Amazon Digital Services, is available now: http://amzn.to/Ykld9n



The book can also be purchased from Apple iBooks.



About Barry Hartley

Barry Hartley is a 75 year old great-grandfather, retired from work but not from life.



Living a busy life helping those in need especially family and many Chinese friends In need of advice.



He is a dedicated regular on the Golf course.