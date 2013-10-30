A Limited Giclee Print of "Martini Dog in Green" by Marko Stout Reported Sold for $64K

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- A limited giclee print of “Martini Dog in Green” by the New York City artist Marko Stout is reported to have sold at New York City’s 2013 Spectrum Exhibition for the surprising sum of $64,000.



The print of this semi-autobiographical “sophisticated urban canine” is labeled #2 of a limit set of 5. Other notable artists including Wang Zhiwn, Petros Chriso, Alfredo Salazar and Asian artist Nguyen Van Cuong are also reported to have significant sales during the show. However do to the all too often back room deals between artist and collectors, the exact sales figures are hard to achieve. But, most participants agree the 2013 Spectrum Art Exhibition was exceedingly successful and is reflective an upswing in the post-recession art market.



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