A Little TLC Brings the QuickBooks .TLG File Back to Life

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- The TLG or Transaction Log File contains various pieces of data concerning a QuickBooks file. This file helps recover data when the main file gets corrupted.



All transactions created in a company file are duplicated in the .TLG file as a backup. As transactions are entered, the size of the TLG file increases. A backup done in single-user mode would enable QuickBooks to use the information in the TLG file for error recovery, as well as aids in minimizing the TLG file size.



"Every time you successfully complete a manual backup in QuickBooks or restore a company file, the transaction log file is reset. Because the transaction log file is only reset under these circumstances, it tends to grow large in size, sometimes even larger than the QuickBooks company file itself. A very large transaction log file will have an adverse effect on QuickBooks' performance, which is why it is important to initiate a reset of the transaction log file," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



Allowing this file to spiral out of control can have a very dangerous impact on QuickBooks' performance as well as size of regular backups, as a regular backup from inside QuickBooks includes this file. The other backup options may not include the file by default, and do not reset it either. Even though the TLG file is in the same folder as the company file, it is not a good idea to manually delete this file.



The actual QuickBooks company file is of type "QBW" and in cases where the .QBW file is missing or deleted, or accidentally moved to the recycle bin, E-Tech offers a service that can do a full recovery by restoring the .TLG file into an older backup.



The QuickBooks TLG Recovery Service is a service that replays the contents of the TLG file into an older backup -QBB or QBM- or copy the QBW of the data file to recover all missing data.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-tlg-data-recovery-service/



