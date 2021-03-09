A Little TLG Goes a Long Way in Helping Restore Any QuickBooks Data That Is Erased or Damaged

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- In QuickBooks, the Transaction Log File or the TLG file is one of several files that QuickBooks creates whenever thecompany file is opened in a new location. It also helps recover data in case the main file gets corrupted.



It is recommended that the .TLG file be kept in the same folder as the QuickBooks company file, the .QBW file, at all times. If the .QBW file is moved or copied somewhere, the .TLG file should be copied with it.



When transactions are updated in the QuickBooks company file and then saved, these modifications get stored in the TLG file – which sometimes causes this file to grow rapidly beyond the QBW file."A huge concern today is the .TLG file growing substantially faster and bigger than the actual .QBW file. A large TLG file can not only affect QuickBooks performance, but backup options may not include the file by default, and would not reset it either," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



E-Tech is a leading QuickBooks consultancy service provider in the UK and North America.



A big .TLG file will actually prevent QuickBooks from being able to Verify and Backup the file. In this case, it would be best to move or rename the .TLG file to help proceed with the complete verification and backup of your file.



"Trouble also comes when QuickBooks is trying to write to this huge .TLG file in addition to doing its real work, and if it's too big, the computer runs out of memory. This causes errors and unexpected shutdowns in QuickBooks," he said.



Rocha emphasized on the importance of QuickBooks backup files. "If you are using a backup feature, make sure you include the TLG file in your set of files that are backed up, as it adds one more level of safety to your recovery plan, in case you run into unfortunate situations."



This is also especially important in the case of damaged data in the QBW file that cannot be recovered. "A good backup and matching TLG file may be what you need to get back to the point before the damage occurred, and then move forward to your current state. Remember that if you delete the TLG file, QuickBooks will just start another, but it will have limited use as it is incomplete," he said.



E-Tech offers a service to recover data from the .TLG file and replay it back to a previous backup of the data file. The service will recover lost QuickBooks data by merging data in the TLG file into a previous backup (QBB) or copy of the data file.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks TLG Data Recovery Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-tlg-data-recovery-service/.



