A Local Outlook - Local Govt ICT Forecast to 2016-2017 - New Market Study Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- This report summarizes the status of the UK Local Government ICT market in 2016-17, and anticipates developments over this five year period.
This overview of the market for ICT goods and services across the UK public sector is intended both for those currently working with public sector clients,
and those considering this market for the first time.
Introduction and Landscape
This report provides detailed data and analysis on the UK local government ICT market, forecasting to 2016-17. It provides both tactical and strategic users insights into the usage of ICT across the local government sector.
Bringing together Kable's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. Allowing companies to identify the market dynamics that account for the ICT market and which categories and segments will see growth in the coming years.
Key Features and Benefits
This report aims to provide an understanding of the size of the local government ICT market, suppliers anticipate change and support demand planning by outlining the key trends and investment priorities will impact future spend.
The geographic scope of this report includes all regions of the UK period from 2011-12 to 2016-17. The report focuses primarily on local authorities, but also covers local spend by fire and rescue services.
Key Market Issues
- Gain insight into the public sector local government ICT market in the UK.
- Gain knowledge on the developments in the UK local government ICT market over a five year period to 2016-17.
- Provides you forecasts for ICT spending across hardware, software, services, communications and staff, which include spending on ICT outsourcing and ICT elements of outsourced business processes.
- The ICT spending associated with ICT-intensive business process outsourcing is included in the forecasts.
Key Highlights
Kable expects that local government ICT expenditure will grow from £3.18bn in 2011 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 0.7% for 2016-17. While this suggests flat growth, it masks significant changes at the product and services level.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Apple, Capita, Cable and Wireless, CandW, Eircom, Fujitsu, Kcom, Level 3, Global Crossing, Logicalis, MDNX Enterprise Services, Thales, Updata, Virgin Media Business, Arvato, Mouchel, Northgate, Computacenter
