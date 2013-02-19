A Local Outlook - Local Govt ICT Forecast to 2016-2017 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- This report summarizes the status of the UK Local Government ICT market in 2016-17, and anticipates developments over this five year period.



This overview of the market for ICT goods and services across the UK public sector is intended both for those currently working with public sector clients, and those considering this market for the first time.



Introduction and Landscape

This report provides detailed data and analysis on the UK local government ICT market, forecasting to 2016-17. It provides both tactical and strategic users insights into the usage of ICT across the local government sector.



Bringing together research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. Allowing companies to identify the market dynamics that account for the ICT market and which categories and segments will see growth in the coming years.



Key Features and Benefits

This report aims to provide an understanding of the size of the local government ICT market, suppliers anticipate change and support demand planning by outlining the key trends and investment priorities will impact future spend.



The geographic scope of this report includes all regions of the UK period from 2011-12 to 2016-17. The report focuses primarily on local authorities, but also covers local spend by fire and rescue services.



Key Market Issues

- Gain insight into the public sector local government ICT market in the UK.

- Gain knowledge on the developments in the UK local government ICT market over a five year period to 2016-17.

- Provides you forecasts for ICT spending across hardware, software, services, communications and staff, which include spending on ICT outsourcing and ICT elements of outsourced business processes.

- The ICT spending associated with ICT-intensive business process outsourcing is included in the forecasts.



Key Highlights

Local government ICT expenditure will grow from £3.18bn in 2011 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 0.7% for 2016-17. While this suggests flat growth, it masks significant changes at the product and services level.



The shift in the balance of expenditure from the hardware and communications categories to services will continue, with spending on the latter expected to grow from 1bn to £1.3bn by 2016. This will be driven by growth in three key areas: business process outsourcing, managed communications and software as a service (SaaS).



Companies Mentioned



Apple, Capita, Cable and Wireless, CandW, Eircom, Fujitsu, Kcom, Level 3, Global Crossing, Logicalis, MDNX Enterprise Services, Thales, Updata, Virgin Media Business, Arvato, Mouchel, Northgate, Computacenter



