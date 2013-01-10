A Long-Awaited Condo Development in Clementi to Launch in Early 2013

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Nestled in the quiet landed housing estate of Jalan Lempeng, Trilinq will be the most iconic development standing 36 storeys high, offering owners paranomic views of the Ulu Sungei Pandan and Pandan Reservoir.



Despite being a large-scale development comprising 755 units, Trilinq is built on an expansive site area of 262,856 sq ft, with a building coverage of less than 17%. This means that there are plenty of empty spaces, greenery, and facilities for residents to enjoy without feeling overcrowded. There is a good mix of 1 to 4 bedrooms and penthouses so whether singles, young couples, or families will find something that meets their needs here.



Designed for luxury living, Trilinq features voluminous sky terraces that have been carefully pocketed at different levels to allow captivating views of the city’s skyline – a great way to entertain your guests. Another unique feature is its 5 different themed pools, each with accompanying facilities such as the Cabana Bay, Beach Cove and Jewel Islet. If this is not enough, park lovers can experience park hopping on foot, bicycle or rollerblades through a park connector connecting Pandan Reservoir, Pandan Reservoir Fitness Corner, West Coast Park and Clementi Woods Park.



Trilinq is only a short 10 minute stroll to the nearby Clementi MRT station, air-conditioned bus interchange, Clementi Mall, and Clementi Town Centre, where you can find all your daily conveniences and amenities. Travelling to town is a breeze – just 10 to 15mins drive puts you in the heart of Orchard Road, Marina Bay Sands, Harbourfront, and the Central Business District. It is well-connected to major expressways such as AYE and PIE, providing seamless islandwide connectivity.



Proximity to good and reputable schools is another major plus point. Trilinq is close to Nanhua Primary/High School, Pei Tong Primary Schoo, Singapore Polytechnic, NUS School of Mathematics and Science, National University of Singapore, and School of Science and Technology.



The high HDB prices show that there is strong demand for this area and given the scarcity of condos within walking to distance to Clementi MRT will greatly boost the desirability of this project. We can expect overwhelming response for Trilinq, especially from HDB upgraders living in the neighbourhood. With so many amenities around and being in such a convenient location adds to its significant potential for capital appreciation. Trilinq will also attract rental demand from professionals working at the nearby International Business Park, Tradehub 21, National University of Singapore, and Fusionpolis.



Trilinq is targeted to open doors this January for its preview. Echelon, the recent new launch near Redhill MRT has done well in its December launch. Riding on the wave of the New Year sentiments, will Trilinq be scaling greater heights?



