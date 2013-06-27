A Look at Paramount Bathrooms Modern Designs

Gosport, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Expensive architecture designs are no longer the necessary ingredient to a modern-looking home as sophisticated furniture can now do the job. Durable and stylish furniture carries out a comfortable feel for people living in that house, and gives it an entirely stylish and modern look. Paramount Bathrooms have different packages of kitchens and bathroom furniture to choose from.



Designing the perfect kitchen may be a chore for some people but as Paramount Bathrooms have different sets available, from bathroom storage to bathroom cabinets and bedroom furniture exists an array of different and amazing designs. The designs and the quality of the furniture comes at pocket friendly costs that are bound to be noticed and will surely make it the kind of modern designs that most people are vying to get.



Celebrities and Billboard top chart musicians from the UK and the United States alike have been known to have ordered a set or two from Paramount Bathrooms collection of furniture sets. While 8 out of 10 households in the UK who has a set furniture from the company have reportedly had nothing but good things to say regarding the additional useful sets they have in their homes.



The company also offers free designs on their website where potential customers can freely browse and choose, as well as an online room planner - a convenient and useful tool for customers to enjoy creating the designs they want.



About Paramount Bathrooms

Paramount Bathrooms have been providing high quality furniture such as bedroom, bathroom and kitchen furniture. They have been in the industry for decades and are committed to making families live in homes that are filled with furniture that could last for generations. A company run by a family, Paramount Bathrooms is based in Hampshire and have a soft spot for a family's need for comfort with a flair of modern sophistication.



Contact information:

Contact Name- Liam Doye

Contact Email: sales@paramountbathrooms.co.uk

Complete Address- Units 17 – 19 Westfield Road Industrial Estate

Gosport

Hants

Zip Code- PO12 3RX

State- Hampshire

Country- UK

Contact Phone- (02392) 510002