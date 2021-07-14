A Lower File Size and a Hoard of Other Strengths with E-Tech's File Size Reduction Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2021 -- When a business contains too many transactions and files grow beyond the allowable limits, the file cannot be read.



According to Intuit, a company file size can handle data up to 150MB in size. QuickBooks Premier and Pro have a hard limit of 14,500 names in the data file. A name is a customer, vendor, account, employee, item or other name. Once you hit that limit for the combined list of names, you would have to consider an upgrade to QuickBooks Enterprise.



Alternative solutions could be to condense or clean the file. SuperCondensing a file is the process of removing old, closed transactions from the file. With this method, file sizes are typically reduced by 50 to 80 percent.



Another proven and effective method to help reduce file size is by merging items of the same type. Service items can be merged together, but a service type item cannot be merged with a non-inventory item type. You have to carefully consider which items would be merged together into another item, and make sure you have a backup of your QuickBooks file. Associated historical transactions will contain only the items left after the merge.



E-Tech's File Size Reduction service is a service that will significantly reduce the file size of the QuickBooks data file bringing about higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, making it less prone to data corruption issues. The File reduction service also removes inactive customers, vendors, items and keeps them well under the 14,500 limit for Pro and Premier, and allows for the easier conversion of large files to QuickBooks Online.



For more information, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-size-reduction-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk