A Luxury Apartment Provider That Offers Much More Than Just a Place to Live: Stirling Residences

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Stirling Residences is a new launch luxury residential development, located at Stirling Road. Developed by a Joint Venture between renowned developers Logan Property and Nanshan Group, Stirling Residence Condo is set to transform the Queenstown skyline with a stunning set of Iconic Triple Towers (1 Tower of 38 storey& 2 Towers of 40 storeys).



Some apartment complexes try to save money on their appliances, and this can lead to an unsatisfying experience for residents and guests alike. At Stirling luxury residences, you're afforded appliances from the most reliable brands that work consistently while looking great. Their luxury apartment offers much more than just a place to live. You'll also get access to great perks like gyms, pools, and theater rooms. These amenities give you lots of options that allow you to relax, entertain, and escape right at home.



When you live in their luxury apartment, you're surrounded by other people who love where they live. You'll share a feeling of community with neighbors who care about the complex just as much as you do.



Stirling Residence Singapore will comprise of 1,259 residential condo units, and 1 childcare center. It features full condominium facilities with majestic Sky Roof Terraces, and unique landscaping and greenery. The unit types at Stirling Residences Development ranges from 1 bedroom to 4 bedroom units, with varying floor plan layouts. With various facings to choose, from high floor panoramic views and swimming pool views, there is an ideal home for every family. Stirling Residences is extremely well-located. With Queenstown MRT Station at the doorstep, residents can expect utmost convenience to CBD, Orchard, One-North and the Future Greater Southern Waterfront areas. Drivers are also well-connected, with AYE and arterial roads Queensway / Farer Road and Alexandra Road nearby.



Stirling Condo residents can also expect a plethora of options when it comes to shopping and dining. With Anchor point Mall, Queensway Shopping Center, Alexandra Central , IKEA, Alexandra Food Center, and ABC Brickworks Food Centre within walking distance, residents are spoilt for choices!



The prices at Stirling Residences are extremely attractive. With only top quality fittings and finishing used, purchasers can expect good value for their purchase at Stirling Singapore.



With an enviable location near to Queenstown MRT, and being in proximity to amenities, malls and eateries, Stirling Residences is arguably one of the value buys in the city fringe, providing purchasers with long term capital appreciation and a quality living family environment therefore do not hesitate in contacting them when you are in need of a luxury apartment.



For more information, please contact: https://stirling-residences.sg/



About Developer's Official Appointed Marketing Agency

We are Developer's Official Appointed Marketing Agency. Contact Us for Full Project Information, Details, Floorplan, and Prices. Make an Appointment to view our Showflat, and for further discussion with our sales staff.



Media Contact

Striling Residences

Email:enquiry@stirling-residences.sg

Telephone:6100-9207

Website URL: https://stirling-residences.sg/