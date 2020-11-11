A Luxury Apartment Provider That Offers Much More Than Just a Place to Live: The Essence

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Essence Condo is a new residential private development, located at Chong Kuo Road, Singapore. Developed by renowned builders and developers Chong Kuo Development Pte Ltd, The Essence Condo is built to the highest quality standard, giving residents value for their purchases.



Some apartment complexes try to save money on their appliances, and this can lead to an unsatisfying experience for residents and guests alike. At The Essence luxury residences, you're afforded appliances from the most reliable brands that work consistently while looking great. Their luxury apartment offers much more than just a place to live. You'll also get access to great perks like gyms, pools, and theater rooms. These amenities give you lots of options that allow you to relax, entertain, and escape right at home.



There are 84 exclusive residential units at The Essence Condo, in 2 Blocks of 5-Storeys. Designed by the reputable Park + Associates Architects, the land size of 46.092sqft is fully utilized to provide a a multitude of facilities for residents. Facilities include 40m Lap Pool, Pool Deck, Kids Pool, Pool Pavilion, Changing Room, BBQ Pavilion, Contemplation Court, Serenity Court, Lawn, Gym, Bicycle Parking, and Drop Off.There is a good selection of floorplan layout at The Essence. From 1 Bedroom + Study units (538sqft) to 3 Bedroom Premium Units (1,227sqft), there are ideal homes for every family preference. With Pool View and Greenery View units, residents can fully enjoy their homes at The Essence Development.



Essence Condo is conveniently accessible by major road and expressways SLE, BKE, CTE and TPE. With the upcoming Springleaf MRT Station, travelling to Orchard and CBD area will be fast and direct.Proximity to Nature Spots is also a key attraction. Springleaf Nature Park, Upper & Lower Seletar Reservoir Park are within easy reach, providing family with healthy leisure options.For Shopping and Amenities, Northpoint Mall, Junction 9 Mall, Sembawang Shopping Center and Thomson Plaza provides all the options for Retail and Food.



The prices at The Essence are very attractive. With the expertise of experienced builders, and imported quality fittings such as Bosch Appliances and Hansgrohe & Duravit Sanitary Fittings, purchasers can expect to receive top value for their purchasers, be one of them now.



