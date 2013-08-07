A Man from Botswana Looks to Beat the Odds and Save His Home

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- A man from Botswana named Tirelo has a wife and family he supports all by himself. In 2010 he lost his job and now owes the same amount he borrowed nine years ago on his house due to compound interest on his mortgage.



After he lost his job, he quickly became an expert in internet marketing, SEO, social networks, and more, all of which he assists local businesses with. He also has an internet business that services the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and a few other countries.



Tirelo has started a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo to help raise money for a few different things. First off, he needs to stop the foreclosure happening on his house and pay the arrears to get his head back above water. Next off, his internet connection is a simple 256K connection, and he needs to double that speed to better serve his clients. His computer is also on the fritz, and without a computer, he has no means of running his online business.



The campaign goes on to outline a three phase plan if he’s able to exceed his goal.



Phase I – Acquire sustainability and growth in the business enough to support his family and adequately pay the bills. Apart from the mortgage and the internet, he has have no major recurring expenses. Electricity and water can be serviced with under $50 a month. For starters a regular income of $1,500 is enough to minimally sustain life, and this is viable.



Phase II – Apprentice and engage 5 -10 out-of-school youths and teach them how they can generate income from home using the internet. Tirelo says this will not be a hand-out as he “will be empowering them and teaching them how to fish instead of just giving them fish”. So he would buy additional computers and furniture to increase the work stations for these young people to use.



Phase III – Tirelo would want to pick out 10 or so primary school kids from under-privileged families in his neighborhood and help them with toiletry, clothing and food. A donation of $1,500 a month would be adequate for this task any donation would allow him to reach this goal faster.



You can read more about Tirelo’s cause here: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/virinc-website-design-services-needs-your-help



