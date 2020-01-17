A Marine Corps Pilot Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His New Children's Book

New Bern, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Joseph Goodrich is an award-winning American author, a father and a pilot in the US Marine Corps. He writes for children with a passion and he has recently announced the launch of his inspiring new children's book. The book is titled 'Ellie and Her Emotional Dragons: Ellie's First Day of School', and the author has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



"This is a children's book that presents delightful characters whose loving approach to emotional intelligence help kids understand emotions." Said Joseph Goodrich, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Ellie and Her Emotional Dragons is basically a series of books, which includes delightful characters with emotional intelligence that teaches kids empathy and helps them understand their own emotions. In addition, the book will also play a key role in making kids emotionally strong.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/josephgoodrich/ellie-and-her-emotional-dragons-ellies-first-day-of-school and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of this book. Furthermore, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 8,000, and the project is already getting a phenomenal response by the backing community. Moreover, Joseph is offering this book as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About This Project

Joseph Goodrich is a gifted independent children's book author, a father, a husband and a Marine Corps pilot. The award-winning author got his first book published in 2018, which earned 25 national and international book awards. Moreover, he is currently raising funds for his new book from the Ellie and Her Emotional Dragons book series, and the title of this book is Ellie's First Day of School.



