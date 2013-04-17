A Massive Selection of Bridal Lingerie Is Now Available at Pampered Passions

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Every woman wants to feel and look special on their wedding day, this emotion is well recognized by Pampered Passions and hence they offer a wide range of bridal lingerie like bridal corsets, bustiers and bras, that provide a perfect fitting, and can be worn under any kind of wedding gown.



A soon to be bride Romina from Italy shares her delight on receiving her bridal lingerie set and this is what she had to say “Finally my bridal set is arrived!!! It's perfect, I'm very very happy, and I want to thank you very very much for your help!!! I cannot explain my gratifications and congratulations to Pampered Passion team. I'm very very happy to find pampered passion in internet, and I'm sure I will buy other products”.



Pampered Passions Fine Lingerie works with the objective to provide some of the best and the most gorgeous brands of lingerie to its clients at affordable prices. Apart from customer satisfaction, Alicia Vargo, the Founder and the CEO of Pampered Passions Fine Lingerie, always believed in giving back to the community in her own way and help women. "Respecting the human factor in all aspects of our business is critical," says Vargo. Pampered Passions has established a strong presence in the Medical Community, by working closely with cancer center, various hospitals, Onclogists, and various support organization.



They offers medical wear inner wears, which include certified mastectomy fitters and top of the line breast forms, post-mastectomy camisoles and mastectomy bras.



Vargo comments, “We can sew a pocket into almost any kind of lingerie, from a gown, to a camisole. Breast cancer clients find they can feel pretty at whatever stage of their journey they are in, and not have to wear the old fashioned ‘Granny Bras’. They can feel pretty, sexy and confident.”





Pampered Passion was established by Alicia Vargo, in the year 2001, their mission to make all women look and feel confident and beautiful, turned into slogan ‘Nurturing the Female Spirit’ which they highly propagate. It deals in wide range of inner ware products for women, anywhere from bras and panties, to fine lingerie are available. They import a lot of other fine products from locations across the world which makes it most sort after lingerie stores. Log on to their website www.pamperedpassions.com for more information.





Ailica Vargo,

South of Denver,

Colorado.

1.888.775.4643

http://www.pamperedpassions.com