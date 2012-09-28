A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl - Brief A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl; A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl - Key Therapeutics; A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl - News; A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl - Latest Updates; A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl - Pipeline; A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
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