A Merry, Merry Month of May as VL Digital Achieve Record Sales Figures

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- VL Digital, a digital marketing agency based in Portsmouth’s beautiful Historic Dockyard, has smashed all previous sales targets and is pleased to announce a record number of sales for May.



VL Digital brands include:



- Vertical Leap - specialist search marketing (SEO) and paid media (PPC) services

- Red Rocket Media - a content and social media agency

- Brightpath - a strategic marketing agency



As a Deloitte UK Fast 50 Technology company, VL Digital (nee Vertical Leap) is one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the UK. It has aggressive growth plans, a 98% customer retention rate and boasts clients such as easyCar, Ordnance Survey, and Fitness First – making it certainly one to watch.



If that’s not enough to get excited about, VL Digital has also just opened a new office in London. The new central-London office enables Vertical Leap to support its city-based clients and provides the opportunity to expand into new markets.



Matt Hopkins, Managing Director of VL Digital, commented: “It’s an exciting time in world of online marketing. Google is changing the way it returns results all the time and we continually refining both our techniques and technologies to stay ahead of the curve. The results we are achieving for clients and the subsequent increase in sales is tantamount to the service the whole team are focussed on delivering.”



