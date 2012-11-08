A Message to the World: New Poetry Book Uplifts and Inspires Fulfilment for All

Emporia, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Shawn Powell’s goal is simple – to uplift his readers and inspire them to soar to greater heights in their own lives.



Synopsis:



“A Message to the World is Shawn Powell’s way of saying hello world. The multi-issued book displays an array of creativity through the matters of the world. It also gives you pieces of poetry to uplift and encourage you to greater heights in your own life. It is recommended that the consumer(s) of this book shall take this piece of literary work wherever they go in life. It is just simply a message to the world.”



As the author explains, he has a firm commitment to stay true to his words.



“The beginning of the book begins with a writer's creed to bring six central principles: love, joy, peace, prosperity, happiness, and knowledge,” says Powell.



He continues, “Those six principles will, what I feel, keep me grounded and staying true to my words and writings.”



Since its release, the book has been received with critical acclaim. With sales continuing to grow, Powell affirms why his writings are important.



“It is important to get this book out because I want the rest of the country to hopefully understand what and how I feel in this part of the world!” he adds.



‘A Message to the World’, published by EBookTime, is available now. ISBN: 978-1-60682-173-6



About the Author: Shawn Powell

Shawn Powell, the younger of two sons, was born in Petersburg, Virginia, but reared all of his life in Emporia, Virginia. He is the son of Edward and Geneva Powell. He has one brother, Edward C. Powell, Jr., of Fort Lewis, Washington. Edward has one child, Asyria Powell.



Shawn’s academic accolades include graduating from Greensville County High School in 1998. He completed an Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Administration of Justice from Southside Virginia Community College in 2005. Shawn has also acquired studies at Bluefield College toward a Bachelor’s Degree in Behavioral Science.



Though his talent is to write, Shawn has also achieved prominence through speech. Shawn is the winner of the oratorical contest of the Unified Shiloh Baptist Association in 1998. Two months later, Shawn won the oratorical contest at the Baptist Sunday School and Baptist Training Union (B.T.U.) Congress of Virginia in August 1998. Shawn has also been a two-time semi-finalist in the North American Open Contest courtesy of www.poetry.com. Those two featured poems are: Please bring Love and the Backburner.



Shawn is thankful to God for all that He has done for him. He truly believes that only one person can stop him, and that is he. Shawn will continue to ask God to be his guide as he journeys into becoming an author.