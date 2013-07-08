A Mindfulness Holiday Based in Art and Nature at Cortijo Romero's Mountain Retreat Centre Spain

Amersham, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- From The Garden of Eden to Ovid’s Greek Myths, the Garden has been synonymous with peace, safety and paradise throughout time and across many cultures. There is peace to be found in nature and Paradise lost - or found - needing to create or recreate it; the Garden can be a place of mindfulness speaking to us all of our original nature, our soul, our first home.



We all know getting back to nature lifts the spirit. Everyone gets moved by amazing scenery. There is peace to be found walking in woodland or strolling bare foot along the shore line. This week at Cortijo Romero is about those connections with nature, the natural environment and through it, restoring life’s balance with art in mindfulness.



For anyone whose soul calls them to explore through creative arts and eco-therapy what “The Garden” might mean to them, this week offers an ideal opportunity. The course will be a deliciously relaxing, deeply nourishing & creatively inspiring week of mindfulness & art-making, based around the images and experiences of the Garden as a metaphor; an ancient symbol in art and poetry of many cultures.



The group will explore the inner life as a ‘garden’ in order to deepen the awareness of interdependence and connection. Working together in workshop sessions or alone and with nature using the actual gardens of Cortijo Romero and the local environment during the lush month of September. The art will be created as a means of deeper connection to the self and the world. With space to attune and see how ‘the world speaks back’ to us, this is the discovery of the ancient roots and healing power of art-making, and its potential role in our life as spiritual practice.



“Learning art-making from Beverley’s consistently rich weave of vision, story and tactile expression was an incredibly nourishing and inspiring experience” – course participant.



The Garden – Archetypal Symbol of Self and World – 14th – 21st September



With Beverley A’Court



An introduction to art and eco-therapy, using mixed media, meditation and mindful garden walks. This course is for anyone, no skills necessary, but can be suitable for CPD for artists, therapists and teachers. Beverley is an artist and poet with over 30 years’ experience as an art therapist.



The centre staff each have many years’ experience in art therapy, personal development and other workshops, and can offer advice and support on courses and other aspects of the work at Cortijo Romero: Call 01494 765775.



About Cortijo Romero

Cortijo Romero is nestled in the glorious mountains of the Sierra Nevada in southern Spain. For 20 years it has been run as a personal development centre committed to giving people much more than just a wonderful holiday. An idyllic location, hidden within an ancient olive grove and cradled by magnificent mountains, Cortijo Romero is the perfect setting to unwind and discover your truth.



Target Market

Retreats in Spain, art therapy retreats, eco-retreats, alternative holidays, holistic holidays, personal development holidays



Contact:

Janice Gray

Cortijo Romero,

P.O. Box 813

Amersham

HP6 9ER, England

Telephone 01494 765775

cr@cortijo-romero.co.uk

www.cortijo-romero.co.uk