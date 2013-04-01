A Minute of Set-Up and Let the Party Start with Virtual DJ

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Preparing for a party is no joke; people need to hire a group of specialist for it. And aside from that, it's very time consuming. Music is what makes people dance, and add a beat on it, it makes them dance even more and jumping around like some kind of crazy person. Well that's the job for a DJ, and every DJ knows setting up the instruments takes hours! Not to mention the cables. DJ's used instrument called "turntable". That’s what makes the music great. By downloading virtual DJ, DJ's can say goodbye to those days were DJ's had to haul expensive, large equipment to a party to crack out the tunes. Goodbye analog, hello digital!



All the user needs is a computer and an expansive MP3 playlist. The best of having a virtual DJ is by just one instrument or application; users can now mix music and scratch tunes like a real DJ. Imagine that doing it in the 80's and 90's! DJ's need a specific instrument to mix music. And the great thing is the DJ won't be worrying about its equipments anymore, it's all in the user's laptop. Virtual DJ have many versions, it's both free and payable. If the user want to try it. There's a free version. Just type virtual DJ free and just follow the instructions.



Or if the user wants the full package of virtual DJ, just type virtual DJ download. If the user wants to use the traditional "turntable" (the digital one). Yes it can work too. And for mixing music, the user can just drag and drop it on the application. Virtual DJ has been chosen by leading DJ brands such as, Pioneer, Numark, Hercules, Denon, or Vestax. It works on both Windows OS and Mac OS. And there's a new version of virtual DJ, its compatible with Windows 8 multi-touch surfaces.



