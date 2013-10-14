A Modern Approach to Dating with Portland Singles Dating Service!

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Portland Singles Dating Service has modernized matchmaking to fit today’s busy world.



Portland Singles Dating Service has revolutionized the dating world by offering busy professional singles an opportunity to have a personal matchmaker manage their dating life. For many people, the road to finding a compatible partner requires many years and countless hours invested in hitting the club and bar scene, searching through online dating profiles, speed dating, and being set up by friends and family members with countless bad blind dates. Today’s busy professionals don’t have the time or energy to put into all that. Nowadays, finding love has never been so complicated, but that’s where the experienced matchmakers of Portland Singles Dating Service can lend a hand.



Portland Singles Dating Service’s fundamental principle is matching people according to the criteria each client desires. Their services help busy singles find partners based on who they are—their likes, dislikes, interests, lifestyle, and goals and values. It’s a matchmaking agency for people who are serious about finding love. Their clients consist of successful men and women who are serious about settling down and finding their life partner.



In this fast-paced world, time is precious, and that’s the main reason singles hire Portland Singles Dating Service. “We understand our clients don’t have time to waste browsing internet dating sites, respond to messages from unqualified matches, or waste on blind dates… We save them that burden, “explains Portland Singles Dating Service. The matchmakers at Portland Singles Dating Service do all the hard work for their clients, allowing them to show up and enjoy dating instead of dreading it.



Singles who would like to find out more information on how they too can save time and efforts in the dating world, by becoming a client of Portland Singles Dating Service, can visit: http://portlandsingles.com or call 503-954-2030 to set up a consultation today.