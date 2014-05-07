A Modern Crafter's Sewing Kit Now Available at Amazon

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Craft is booming online. Etsy, the largest marketplace for crafters, now has over 30 million members. Inside its "housewares" section, there are over 1 million handcrafted items for purchase. In 2012, Sewing-machine sales topped three million according to SVP Worldwide, the maker of Singer sewing machines, up from 1.5 million a year more than a decade ago. And in the blog world, one of the most popular interior design sites, Design*Sponge, (485,000-plus Twitter followers) has a big emphasis on achievable, crafty, do-it-yourself projects and features one a week, from embroidered napkins to found and vintage materials turned into quilts, cushions and clothing.



In support of this resurgence in handcrafted goods, Craftster's Sewing Kits has just released a premium sewing kit for beginners, designers and do-it-yourselfers. "We wanted to give the traditional sewing basket a makeover" says Drew Weston, the sewing kit's designer. "Our modern sewing kit is compact, space efficient and loaded with accessories."



The Craftster's premium sewing kit contains over 100 accessories including: 16 Needles, Needle Threader, Stainless Steel Scissors in 2 Sizes, Seam Ripper, Measuring Tape, Thimble, Pin Cushion, White Fabric Pencil, 9 x Large Spools of Thread in Various Colors, 40 Straight Pins, 25 Safety Pins in 3 Sizes, 6 Shirt Buttons, 6 Press Studs, 6 Hook and Eye Closures. Every accessory has its own elastic holder or pocket to keep everything neatly arranged and always accessible.



The Craftster's Sewing Kit is a perfect resource for both professional and home use, for on-location fashion shoots, for fashion designers and crafters or as a survival preparedness kit.



The sewing kit is now available at Amazon and is on sale for limited period. It can be purchased now via the following link: Sewing Kit