A More Palatable Taste in Food Can Now Be Achieved with Styrian Gold's Pumpkin Seed Oil

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- A great addition to food like salad, pasta, raw vegetable and even vanilla ice cream can be found with the help of Styrian Gold. Their pumpkin seed oil has the ability to complement fine foods with a distinctly rich and nutty flavor that makes the taste of the food even more palatable and pleasing.



Adding this product to food like salad and other vegetables will easily make it exquisite and delicious, acquiring a richer taste. Aside from getting a very tasty food out of the pumpkin seed oil, the health benefits that it can give is quite astonishing.



It is rich with antioxidants like Vitamin A, C, and 5 times richer in vitamin E than olive oil, not forgetting selenium and many phytosterols which can help reduce the risk of arteriosclerosis, heart disease, stroke and cancer. It has the ability to regulate cholesterol levels.



It has several vitamins like B1, B2, and B6, which can be helpful for vegetarians. It has D minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron and phosphor, zinc and a wide range of trace elements.



This pumpkin seed oil can help produce prostaglandins which regulate heart rate, blood pressure and inflammation and aid in fighting infections through the high levels of essential polyunsaturated Omega 6 fatty acids present in the product. It has high amounts of vegetable protein which can be very helpful for vegans and vegetarians alike.



The PGI sticker stands for “Protected Geographical Indication” and should be present in the product to avoid buying imitations. It ensures that the product is safe, originating from Austria, manufactured in domestic mills, and is 100% pumpkin seed oil.



About Styrian Gold

Styrian Gold is a producer of fine products like Pumpkin Seed Oil imported from Austria. They aim to bring the Austrian gourmet secret to the USA with their organic product.



