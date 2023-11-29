Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2023 -- Every so often, we encounter extraordinary individuals whose life achievements leave us in awe. How do they manage such remarkable success? What are their secrets? In this upcoming episode of "The Success Frequency," airing on November 30, 2023, host Alia Yasmin Khan invites you on a captivating exploration into the life and accomplishments of a truly exceptional individual—Dr. Sarah Liew.



Dr. Sarah Liew, a distinguished Korean American entrepreneur, educator, pastor, and activist, has a story that goes beyond the ordinary. Join us as she shares the driving forces behind her passions, delving into the profound benefits of self-discipline, community service, and leading a purpose-driven life. Dr. Liew's journey includes running for both the 33rd districts for Congress and the U.S. Senate, demonstrating her purposeful leadership and support for businesses and individuals over her 33 years of community service.



As a senior pastor at Global Jesus Mission Church, educator, and CEO of two nonprofits, Dr. Liew has dedicated 30 years to serving local schools and churches. She is the CEO/principal of the 501(c)(3) workforce nonprofit at Meridian Business Legal Investment Wish Foundation Inc and a principal and professor at the Meridian Institute of Technology. The episode dives deep into Dr. Liew's marvelous mind, offering insights into what motivates her to be of service on multiple platforms. Discover her vision, passion, and purpose, leading to higher levels of success in various areas of her life. Don't miss this inspiring episode on "The Success Frequency": https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/147599/passion-purpose-and-success



About Dr. Sarah Liew

Dr. Sarah Liew is a Korean American entrepreneur, educator, pastor and activist. She has studied at Harvard Business School, Harvard Graduate School of Education, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Harvard Law School, Wharton Business School, MIT and Chicago University. She holds a Doctor of Business Administration from Pacific State University, as well as postdoctoral and second post-doctoral degrees from Newburgh College. Liew is the founder of Global Jesus Mission Church, Meridian Business Legal Investment Wish Foundation Inc., and the Meridian Institute of Technology. She is owner and CEO of Meridian Beverly Hills Realty and Management & Meridian Beverly Hills Investment & Legal Group and has run for both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate. Her story has been featured on Yahoo Finance, NBC, Fox, Politico and other major news outlets. She is currently running for U.S. Senate in 2024 election.



Dr. Sarah Liew have been working more than 28 years fintech industry as frontier and she funded several fintech and finance companies including MPS merchant services group whichever partnership with WorldPay by FIS. MPs merchant services partnership with world#1 Fintech companies.



About Alia Yasmin Khan

Alia Yasmin Khan founded Sublime Knowledge, a mindset coaching company in Phoenix, Arizona. She has transformed many lives using methods that she has applied successfully to her own life. With a profound desire to help others be the best version of themselves, Alia knows the importance of learning and serving. She has 20+ years of experience managing successful businesses and seeks to share her knowledge with everyone willing to learn. She recognizes the importance of setting the mind up for success in every area of your life, love health and wealth. Goal creation, discipline and perseverance regardless of the current circumstances was her path to success.



About The Success Frequency

This show will deep dive into where success truly comes from, our mind. We will examine our mental faculties to gain a deeper understanding as to how it directly affects our life. We will discuss common mind traps and how to become aware of our thoughts, feelings and emotions when we are working towards a specific goal. I will share with the audience Mental Duality tips to move their mind closer to their goals. We will explore the best thinking process for a successful business, financial growth, health and love. My objective is to inspire others towards their own personal growth and development so that they can easily align with their life purpose.



About VoiceAmerica

