A Movie on Most Wanted Contract Killer Feroz Kokani's Life- Costume Designer Sandeep Srivastava

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Our Bollywood industry is very much influenced by the underworld and the mafia. There are a series of films which have been screened on the underworld theme. Another movie is going to join this series soon. A movie which is based on Mumbai’s famous contract killer Feroz Kokani’s life is under production. Mr. Rahim Khan of Armah entertainment who was a Co producer of famous Bollywood movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke is making this movie.



This movie will reveal various chapters of Feroz Kokani’s life. The life of Feroz Kokani, is a mixture of action, drama and suspense which is a perfect combination for Bollywood crime movies. Everything must be according to the character to justify it where costumes play a significant role. All the costumes are designed by designer Sandeep Srivastva who had done many Bollywood projects.



Actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen as a cop in this movie. The character of the cop is inspired by super cop Rakesh Maria. He is the one who had arrested Feroz Kokani in 1996. It is heard that the man who is going to play the main character of Feroz Kokani is none other than Irrfan Khan.



Makers are pledging that Feroz Kokani would not be hyped as a hero in this Movie. Making a movie on Feroz Kokani is a big task. Hope this movie will bring something different for viewers.