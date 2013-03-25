Trussville, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- A Moving Book that Answers Life’s Most Important Questions



Pat Schatzline’s ‘Why Is God So Mad At Me?’ is a unique and much-needed view of a loving God and the ways his love shines through our lives every day.



Why is God so Mad at Me? Is a long and gentle look at a loving God; one who does not judge, punish, or cast out of Heaven. Schatzline’s proof lies in scripture and experience, allowing his words to sink in to the reader and reach them in a way that they can easily relate to.



In the troubled times that we are living in, and the world in such a state of unrest, a loving and forgiving God is one that many people are searching for. Examining such common questions as “Why have so many painful things happened in my past?” and “If God loves me, why did I get sick?” Schatzline encourages readers to not let “pain create our theology”. He cautions against the ease of doing so, instead providing inspiration for the more difficult, but ultimately rewarding, path: that of faith in the face of crisis.



Having faced and answered these difficult questions many times in his history, Schatzline’s experience and attention to the word of God proves to be a valuable teacher for any reader looking for a light on their path through life. Beginning his book tour in November of 2012 and concluding it in August of 2013, Schatzline is prepared to not only answer these questions on the page, but also in person. Why is God so Mad at Me? is available in December of 2012 for readers everywhere.



About Pat Schatzline

"Pat Schatzline is the founder of Mercy Seat Ministries, Inc. One of America's leading communicators and an evangelist to all ages, he and his wife, Karen, have ministered internationally to more than two million people. Known for his crazy humor and unique ability to communicate God's word with passion, Pat's mission is to introduce a generation to the awesome love of the Father.”



In 1997, Pat and his wife, Karen, co-founded Mercy Seat Ministries. Since then, they have ministered to over two million people in their travels around the world. He and Karen also founded the Forerunner School of ministry in 2001, and have since helped to launch many more sites. Along with traveling the world as evangelists, Pat and Karen enjoy playing games, working out, watching movies, and spending time with their friends and family.



Follow Pat on Twitter @patschatz

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