A Much-Needed Resource for Women with Thinning Hair

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- For women, losing hair is an emotionally painful experience. Unfortunately, very few women know what to do or who to turn to when they are losing their hair. The internet has very little valid advice, hair stylists don’t have access to the medical answers they need, and bloodwork from physicians only shows a small piece of the puzzle or fails to diagnose the problem.



In his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness, Dr. Seymour Weaver offers the resource that women struggling to find the answers they need, before it is too late to save their hair.



Despite the title, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide is a guide for women of all ethnicities. Naomi Campbell has reportedly suffered from the condition, and many more celebrities are rumored to have the condition, including Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian, and Serena Williams. Thousands of women share their pain.



When Naomi Campbell’s hair loss was revealed by The Huffington Post in August, experts speculated that she has waited too long to seek treatment and has permanent baldness. With Dr. Weaver’s book, this need not be the case for other women.



In it, he outlines common causes for thinning hair or bald spots, including genetics, medication, hair styling, and scalp infections. He also provides women with a real guide for their problem, providing them with pictures and easy-to-understand information that eliminates any misgivings they may have about the diagnosis process and seeking treatment.



Many celebrities, like Tyra Banks, Oprah Winfrey, and Wendy Williams have talked about the hair problems women face. With close to 200,000 views on Tyra Banks’s six-part series on “good hair” on YouTube, it is clear that many women are looking for answers. Up to now, very little has been discussed about the medical side of hair loss. Without this information, women will continue to suffer.



Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hairloss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://drseymourweaver.com and http://BlackHairLossGuide.com and http://medicalhairprofessionals.com



“Like” Dr. Seymour Weaver on Facebook at https://facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaversBlackHairLossGuide



Follow Dr. Seymour Weaver on Twitter @DrSeymourWeaver and @BlackHairLossDr



Original blog content on Dr. Seymour Weaver's BlackHairLossGuide.com blog 'A Much Needed Resource for Women with Thinning Hair'