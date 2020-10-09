A Multi-Faceted and Highly Intelligent MZC Is the Next Big Thing in the Cryptoworld

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- The rationale behind MiningZcash is to deploy next-gen cryptocurrency features with robust security and privacy. The coin provided by MiningZcash goes by the ticker MZC, and it can be mined with the Proof of Work technology similar to Bitcoin. Furthermore, the MZC operates on the ERC20 smart contracts to create a stable and robust ecosystem for the users.



MZC is aiming to integrate various systems to bring uniformity and visibility. Therefore, the MZC is dedicated to embedding blockchain technology into several industries and supply chain systems. Ultimately, it will become the bridge between blockchain and several other industries.



The motive is to build a secure, private, and sustainable ecosystem of the cryptocurrency world and connect it with the industries. This will help the industries breed better work habits and transparency, which will ultimately lead to enhanced operational efficiency and resource planning.



Hence, MZC is not just another altcoin that can be mined, staked, and used for rewards. Instead, it is a new ecosystem for the future of every industry.



Mining ZCash on the Cloud



MiningZcash allows the users to use a different set of hardware for mining the coins and earning rewards for the same. This is different from other currencies because, with them, the users have to use an individual set for becoming miners or blockchain validators.



MiningZcash provides the users with a cloud-based mining infrastructure comprising ASICs that has helped garner a network growth value that is ten times higher than the standard value.



Mining with ASIC is more efficient than any sort of CPU or GPU. It is faster, more secure, and strengthens the entire process. Plus, leveraging from these additional ASIC units located elsewhere, the users will be safe from the operational expenses and the noise generated. Presently, MiningZcash's mining plants are present in the Netherlands, Iceland, and Sweden.



Tokenomics



Total token supply: 21,000,000 tokens.

Token Name: Mining Zcash

Token Symbol: MZC

Token Type: ERC20

Contract Address: 0xB0400Ed84E00261AA5De23F5856835cD71574db7

Decimals: 18



Protects the User-Transaction information



There is always a risk where the hacker might get a hold of the trapdoor information. With this information, it is possible to forge an unlimited amount of currency and that too, without any other user knowing because it will be hidden.



However, to tackle this issue, MiningZcash does not allow any single user to reconstruct the trapdoor. In consequence, only if all the users come together, the trapdoor can be reconstructed.



Furthermore, to mine MiningZcash, the platform is embedded with a cryptographic hash algorithm, making it possible for an average miner and a large miner to tread in a similar path. Another great thing about this mechanism is that the user's RAM is leveraged to power up the mining process and get the benefit of a dedicated ASIC miner that is particularly appreciated by the professional miners.



Multiple Use Cases of MZC



The MZC coin will undergo massive alterations that will help increase its acceptability in the coming months. Going forward, MZC can be used to make payments in 1.5T hotels, book tickets in 400 airlines, and trade goods on at least 20 different platforms.



The best part is that the users can also integrate MZC with smart magnetic card technology. In addition to this, MZCPay is another advancement in the MZC ecosystem.



MZCPay allows making payments for various assets both inside and outside of the ZCash ecosystem. All the transactions will invite lower fees while ensuring faster and more secure transactions.



MZC can work particularly well in the gaming, retail, and the finance industry. Plus, due to higher security and privacy, it is possible to send and receive payments without any trace.



In the retail industry, MZC has the power to integrate the entire operational worksphere. Added to this, with the in-built DAPP functionality, it is easier to build and deploy games on the blockchain. The decentralization attributes of MZC will keep the fraud and asset distribution pertaining to the players in the game in check. Lastly, within the financial industry, MZC can provide low-cost transfers and circumvent third-party transactions. This will increase the transfer speed and reduce costs.



To Sum it Up



Just as the arrival of bitcoin caused disruption in the financial system, the arrival of MZC is equally ground-breaking. It is not a simple coin, but MZC works like an ecosystem of accessibility and innovation.



The users get the benefit of leveraging higher privacy and access to a lucrative coin system whose value is set on the course to progress.



