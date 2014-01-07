A Multi-Functional and Innovative System That Aims at Improving the Lifestyle

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- KoolThings offers an innovative system backed by cutting edge technology which not only simplifies the tasks but also improves the lifestyle of an individual. This innovative system consists of the KoolWand and KoolBridge tools. The KoolWand is a kind of remote control that can track valuables, locate lost phones or lost keys and controls the amount of TV time based on exercise schedules. It also acts as a universal remote control for a music system and television. Fitness enthusiasts can use the KoolWand as a GymDJ Application and as a wireless pedometer during their exercises and jogging.



While the KoolWand tool acts as Monitoring Tool, KoolBridge acts as Simplification Tool wherein it can control the voice of TV and Stereos, control the lights in the house, sends event notifications or alerts to smartphones, acts as a wifi / Bluetooth audio streaming device, etc. Both the tools are independently available and have a lot of unique features of their own. However, both of them can be combined to make it work like an extremely functional tool wherein it offers additional features such as a security camera, monitors the kids and pets at home, sends instant alerts when there are intruders in the homes, etc. It is a smart home monitoring system with additional sensors.



The KoolThings (KoolBridge & KoolWand) Platform has accessories that consist of Cloud-connected sensors (inputs) and controls (outputs) which use the iOS or Android mobile device apps as the user interface. KoolThings can be further expanded with optional KoolSensors (wired or wireless) that offers features such as Humidity / temperature sensing, BBQ-grill temperature sensing and Infrared IR remote with Macro mode. The platform is packed with features that can be enabled via the smartphone apps. KoolTechs has initiated a Kickstarter campaign so as to take KoolThings to the next level of high volume production. The KoolThings funds will be used for further research and to develop the New KoolApplications (KoolThings + Smartphone) for “IoT” or the Internet of Things.



To know more about KoolThings watch video at http://youtu.be/F_ITmWXFyKo and visit website www.kooltechs.com



About http://www.kooltechs.com

Kool Techs, www.kooltechs.com based at Houston, Texas is a company that offers unique products, innovative systems, consumer hardware, firmware, app product development and many more for the purpose of enhancing the lifestyle of individuals.



Media Contact



Vu Theriot

Address: 3119 Acorn Wood Way, Houston, Texas 77059

Phone: 714-300-5881

Email: info@kooltechs.com

Website: www.kooltechs.com