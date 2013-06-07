A Nanny for U Brings Trusted and Experienced Temporary Nanny Service for Clients

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- A Nanny for U, a trusted and experienced nanny agency in Seattle now offers temporary nanny service. This service helps the clients with nanny babysitting and last minute childcare needs. Client can avail temporary nanny service from this nanny placement agency who will work in numerous situations like date nights, school breaks, weekends away and holidays, when their children are ill, or as backup for their regular childcare provider.



A Nanny for U provides nannies that consistently meet client's high expectations whether it’s a temporary nanny or the permanent one. Above all the staff at this agency is qualified and has worked as educators, child care providers, career nannies, preschool teachers, nursery attendants and camp counselors. However just for the clients satisfaction the agency perform ” Comprehensive assessment of driving records for the past 5 years, Thorough criminal check in every state in which the candidate has lived, At least 3 detailed child care reference checks.”



This is the best place to hire a nanny in Seattle as they conduct an all-round test of every candidate who is doing nanny job search in Seattle. The candidates has to fulfill certain conditions which includes giving 3 professional child care references from non-relatives, at least 2 years’ experience in child care setting, must have own car with full coverage auto insurance, proof of legal US citizenship, must successfully complete required CPR class, must be a non-smoker, must be over 18 years old, high school graduate .



About A Nanny for U

A Nanny for U is an industry leader in domestic placements. They develop and deliver innovative solutions for families, and expand their services beyond the family home to corporations, hotels, events, non-profits, and learning centers. Their top notch candidates are professional, knowledgeable, and consistently excel in their role in supporting and strengthening the family structure. As a team, this agency offer unparalleled customer service by providing valuable and honest consultation, education, and feedback to the individuals and communities we serve. They are relationship builders and conflict resolution specialists.



For more information visit: http://www.anannyforu.com



