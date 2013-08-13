A Nanny for U Now Offering Full Time to Part Time Nanny Jobs in Seattle

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- A Nanny For U, a trusted and experienced nanny agency, based in Seattle, is now offering attractive employment opportunities to deserving candidates. The agency's placement cell has now announced new full-time and part-time nanny jobs in Seattle.



A Nanny For U is a renowned organization that offers the most dedicated and caring nanny services in Seattle. Working with them offers one with a very competitive salary package and benefits. The organization also assures to employ their staff in families that are respectful of their expertise.



“Our placement experts understand how important it is to find the right fit for both staff and the clients they serve”, a spokesperson for the organization says. He concludes by stating “Our goal is to be the best resource for you throughout the placement process and beyond.”



Amid the discussion about their assistance to nannies, a spokesperson thoroughly discusses how A Nanny For U supports its team by helping them with every little issue they may face during their services to the clients. “We are always here when you have questions regarding your contract or employment”, says he.



Along with the full and part-time nanny jobs in Seattle, A Nanny For U also offers live in nanny jobs for the ones who are comfortable living in the clients’ home for their every specific need. The interested candidates can apply for the nanny job in Seattle just by requesting an interview from their website. The candidates can also apply for other jobs, as per their availability status, including housekeepers, house managers, personal assistant and postpartum doulas.



About A Nanny for U

A Nanny for U is an industry leader in domestic placements. They develop and deliver innovative solutions for families, and expand their services beyond the family home to corporations, hotels, events, non-profits, and learning centers. Their top notch candidates are professional, knowledgeable, and consistently excel in their role in supporting and strengthening the family structure. As a team, this agency offers unparalleled customer service by providing valuable and honest consultation, education, and feedback to the individuals and communities we serve. They are relationship builders and conflict resolution specialists.



For more information, please visit: http://www.anannyforu.com