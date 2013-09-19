Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- A Nanny for U offers the most rewarding nanny jobs with appealing pay and perks. All candidates undergo a stringent background check and selection process before being hired to serve as a part-time or full-time nanny. Their nanny service in Seattle provides part-time, full-time or long-term nannies offering the best care possible.



They have a rigorous placement process in place to assess and filter experienced and highly qualified nannies as per the needs and preferences of the client. Once the competencies of the nanny match the client’s requirements for the part-time nanny or permanent live in nanny jobs, they introduce the nanny to the client for final approval. They provide continued support to the candidate and help them to fulfill the role in the best possible manner.



Their spokesperson speaks about nanny job in Seattle, “We have built an amazing network of clients and families that come to us looking for skilled caregivers. Our job opportunities are diverse and offer competitive salaries and benefits. We place a wide-range of caregivers including nannies, doulas, housekeepers, house managers and personal assistants. We have opportunities that range from long-term, permanent placement to temporary jobs in homes or at events.”



They offer part time nanny jobs for eligible candidates or temporary nanny services for families to give the best care to the children during busy times of the year. People hire their services for date nights, weekends away, school breaks and holidays. If a child is facing an illness and it’s becoming difficult for one to take out time, then their nanny services can be hired to manage the situation.



About - anannyforu.com

A Nanny for u is an industry leader in domestic placements developing and delivering innovative solutions for families to corporations, hotels, events, non-profits, and learning centers. All their hand-picked employees have extensive experience as nannies, teachers or are in related childcare fields, as well as an intimate knowledge of the changing and competitive marketplace. As a team, they offer unparalleled customer service by providing valuable and honest consultation, education, and feedback to the individuals and communities they serve. They strictly adhere to the Standards of Practice and Code of Ethics laid down by the Alliance of Professional Nanny Agencies.



To know more about them please visit http://www.anannyforu.com.

Contact Address - :

5339 Roosevelt Way NE Suite A

Seattle, WA 98105

Phone: 206-525-1510

Fax: 206-525-1511

info@anannyforu.com