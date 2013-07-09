A Nanny for U, the Two Time Golden Teddy Award Winner Offers Trustworthy Nanny Services

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- A Nanny for U, one of the best known nanny agencies in Seattle, offers well regulated nanny services to clients with an assurance of quality and trustworthy practices. Their services helps to shorten the selection process for their clients as they handle everything from actual search of the applicants to screening the applicants searching job for nanny and conducting background checks and reference checks.



They make sure that their services provide the best option for childcare and make sure it works well for them. Their nanny placement agency helps client narrow their expectations to the best option available and saves lots of time one would have spent in interviewing nannies. They offer in-depth services from sourcing candidates, conducting interviews, checking references and matching candidates with the respective job requirements.



Their spokesperson speaks about their temporary nanny services, “A Nanny for U can help with all of your nanny babysitting and last minute childcare needs. Clients use our temporary nanny services for a variety of situations including: date nights, weekends away, school breaks and holidays, when their children are ill, or as backup for their regular childcare provider. We also offer care for out of town guests! We can provide a nanny in Seattle to best fit all of your childcare circumstances.”



Their top notch candidates are knowledgeable professionals and consistently excel in their role to support and strengthen a family structure. As a team, they offer unparalleled customer service by providing valuable and honest consultation, education, and feedback to the individuals and communities they serve. They are relationship builders and conflict resolution specialists who strictly adhere to the Standards of Practice and Code of Ethics laid by Alliance of Professional Nanny Agencies.



About A Nanny for U, L.L.C

A Nanny for U is an industry leader in domestic placements developing and delivering innovative solutions for families to corporations, hotels, events, non-profits, and learning centers. All their hand-picked employees have extensive experience as Nannies, teachers or in related childcare fields, as well as an intimate knowledge of the changing and competitive marketplace.



